John Mayer, 40, & Hailey Baldwin, 21, Spotted Hugging After Dinner Together — New Couple?

John Mayer and Hailey Baldwin were photographed hugging each other after they left dinner together. Are they dating now? Get the details and see the pics!

Are John Mayer, 40, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, dating now? The pair were spotted leaving Firefly together in Los Angeles on March 22. They were then photographed sharing a warm embrace on the curb outside of the restaurant. The two stars both dressed casually for the outing — Hailey sported track pants and an oversized bomber jacket while John opted for a denim jacket over a black t-shirt. See the pics of Hailey and John HERE.

But as of right now, it doesn’t appear that there’s anything romantic going on between the two of them. The outing seemed super friendly, according to TMZ, who also reported that they were joined by other friends including Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel. The actress previously announced that she had gotten engaged to Jensen Karp, the producer of Drop The Mic, which Hailey emcees, so it’s entirely possible that the dinner was in celebration of the happy union. But the model has admitted to being a huge fan of the “Your Body Is A Wonderland” crooner, and knows his music by heart. She even attended his show in L.A. in 2017.

Rumors have been swirling forever that Hailey dated Shawn Mendes, who is close with the seven-time Grammy winner. In February, John posted a throwback photo of himself in 1998 to Instagram, which the “Treat You Better” singer took as an opportunity to mock his older friend. “Year i was born old man,” Shawn jokingly commented. But age hasn’t kept the two of them from collaborating. In April 2017, the two singers joined forces at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre where they performed a mashup of Shawn’s “Mercy” and John’s “In Your Atmosphere.” Unfortunately, Shawn wasn’t in attendance at the dinner in Los Angeles.