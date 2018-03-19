Matt Martin & Sydney Esiason Engaged — Watch NHL Star’s Romantic Proposal

Congratulations to Matt Martin and Sydney Esiason! The NHL star popped the question and Sydney said yes. See a video of the romantic proposal here!

Matt Martin and Sydney Esiason are engaged! The 25-year-old, who is the daughter of WFAN radio host and former quarterback, Boomer Esiason, took to Instagram to share a video of her boyfriend’s sweet proposal on March 18. It looks like Matt surprised Sydney while she was walking her dog, and she was completely caught off guard when she turned around and saw him on one knee. “Chirped him so hard about ruining a surprise party last night and then today he fooled me completely,” she wrote. “Jax your parents are getting married! I can’t wait to spend forever with you babe! I love you.”

Matt and Sydney first started dating in 2013 after meeting on Twitter. At the time, Matt was playing for the New York Islanders, and Sydney admitted that she was terrified to introduce him to her father — a very public, die-hard New York Rangers fan. “My mom welcomed him with open arms, of course. She’s the sweetest person never,” Sydney explained at the time. “My dad walks into the kitchen with a Brad Richards Rangers jersey on acting like this is what he wears every day, like it was totally normal, and just said, ‘Hey Matt, how’s it going?’ and shook his hand. It was actually great because it broke the ice!” Don’t worry, though — Sydney confirmed on Twitter that Matt got her father’s permission to propose!

Now, Matt plays for the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Sydney relocated to Canada to be with him. She previously worked for Sports Illustrated’s SI Wire, and held jobs at NHL.com and the New York Jets. She graduated from Boston College in 2014.

Watch the video of Matt’s adorable proposal above!