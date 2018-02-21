Justin Bieber To Become A Big Brother Again — See His Dad’s Sweet Reveal After Jamaican Wedding

Jeremy Bieber is going to be a dad again! He and his wife Chelsey Rebelo are expecting their first child together, and the news comes just two days after their wedding in Jamaica.

2018 is certainly off to a good start for Jeremy Bieber, 42. After marrying his love Chelsey Rebelo in Jamaica on Feb. 19, he just announced they’re having a baby. Jeremy posted a beautiful photo of Chelsey and her growing bump to Instagram on Feb. 21 captioned, “My beautiful wife and…” The ellipsis are certainly there to draw attention to the baby, and we couldn’t be more excited for the couple! This will be Jeremy’s third child, as he’s already a father to Jaxon Bieber, Jazmyn Bieber, and of course, Justin Bieber. Congrats to the happy family!

Speaking of family, Jeremy and Chelsey’s wedding was quite an intimate affair. The couple exchanged vows in front of approximately 30 guests which, surprisingly included Selena Gomez. Justin served as Jeremy’s best man and his other children were also in the wedding. So sweet, right? The ceremony took place in the backyard of a villa, and the view was breathtaking. Chelsey looked stunning in a fitted white gown with her black tresses flowing in the wind. Jeremy put a casual twist on his wedding look by sporting white shorts and pink sneakers. Now, that’s fashionable!

Making the destination wedding even more romantic, Jelena was spotted flaunting major PDA. The recently rekindled couple was seen cuddling laughing, and even kissing. Of course we can’t blame them, after all, they were there to celebrate love. Selena appeared to be right at home with JB’s family. Pictures surfaced of Selena with Justin’s cousins and we must say, she looks very comfortable. This makes us so happy and hopeful that there will be wedding for them too in the future.

