‘The Amazing Race’: Lucas & Brittany Explain How He Lost His Passport & Reveal Wedding Plans

A lost passport was Lucas and Brittany’s demise on ‘The Amazing Race,’ but how DID they misplace the ID? We got that scoop and more in this exclusive interview!

Lucas Bocanegra and Brittany Austin were eliminated in fifth place on season 30 of The Amazing Race after he lost his passport and couldn’t get on the connecting flight from Dubai to Bahrain. So, of course, everyone’s dying to know: HOW could you possibly lose your passport on The Amazing Race?! “We were delayed, so everybody was about to miss the plane, so we were all running to get checked into that flight and we made it just in time,” Lucas explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. He explained that normally he gave his passport to Brittany after getting on every flight, but with the hectic rush this time around, things were a bit different.

“Brittany went to change in the bathroom and I put my passport, I think where the magazine rack goes, and there was a lot that happened on that flight,” Lucas continued. “Someone got ill, they needed a medic, a guy stole a bunch of money from an overhead bin. So we weren’t permitted to get off that plane and there was a lot of distraction.” Brittany described the flight as a complete “nightmare” — she found a diaper on the seat next to her! — and the couple detailed how they tried to go back to the departing gate and get the passport from the plane. Unfortunately, they weren’t allowed back on because boarding had already begun, and an employee said the passport could not be found. “I didn’t trust that,” Lucas admitted. “Because there were, like, empty diapers on the plane! So I knew they weren’t checking thoroughly.”

At the end of the day, Lucas leaving his passport in that seat pouch made it so that they couldn’t leave Dubai until 10 hours after the other four teams, and Brittany admitted that it all came down to the fact that she was in the bathroom when they boarded the plane to Dubai. “The main thing was, that when he was putting the passport in the pocket in front of him, I was not there to stop him,” Brittany laughed. “Normally, I’d be with him and look down and say…you’re going to lose it if you leave it there! He gets distracted and I do a good job at counteracting that.”

The Amazing Race viewers watched as Lucas proposed to Brittany on the show, so of course, we had to ask about wedding plans! “The plans have been in place for nine years now!” Lucas joked. “We don’t have an official date, but I’m sure Brittany has a whole stack on Pinterest.” Brittany confirmed that they do know the wedding will be in “Cancun on the beach somewhere.”

Brittany also gushed about how supportive Lucas has been for her after a lot of social media hate she’s received from being on the show. “We just like to help people and I never wanted this much attention,” she explained. “It just solidifies that, no matter what happens, hell or high water, we’re just going to be there for each other at the end of the day. The only thing that matters is us. You hate to have to go through something negative to feel closer, but knowing you have someone’s full support is a nice kickback.”

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will win The Amazing Race?