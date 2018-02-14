Kourtney Kardashian Looks Just Like Kim In Steamy Valentine’s Day Post For Younes — See Pic

What better way to get in the Valentine’s Day spirit than by wearing lacy red lingerie?! Kourtney Kardashian did just that to celebrate in 2018!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is giving her family members a run for sexiest sister! The mom of three took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day 2018 to share a sultry snapshot of herself, in which she lounges in bed while wearing nothing but a lacy, red bra. The pic is shot from her chest up, putting her cleavage on display and leaving little to the imagination! Kourt has her eyes closed in the photo, showing off her glistening shadow and thick brows, along with her matching, plumped up lips. At first glance, she majorly resembles her youngest sister, Kim Kardashian, 37. who is known for posting sexy pics like this one to her page.

Although Kourtney simply captioned the photo, “Valentine’s Day” with a red rose emoji, it definitely seems to be a subtle message to her man, Younes Bendjima, 24. The two have been hot and heavy since the spring, making this their very first Valentine’s Day together. Meanwhile, Kourt’s ex, Scott Disick, 34, will also be celebrating the holiday this year with his new love, Sofia Richie, 19. As we reported earlier, Scott was photographed leaving a jewelry store with bag-in-hand on Feb. 13, so it looks like Sofia is going to get a pretty sweet gift from her man!

Throughout her relationship with Younes, Kourtney has admittedly had trouble balancing vacations, work and her three children. However, she made some time for her love life last month by taking a romantic trip to Mexico with the 24-year-old, where she posted several photos lounging by the pool and on the beach. Could a proposal or a fourth baby be next!?

