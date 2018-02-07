Travis Scott Pleads Guilty To Disorderly Conduct 5 Days After Baby’s Birth: Should Kylie Jenner Worry?

A 2017 arrest is coming back to haunt Travis Scott just five days into fatherhood. Should Kylie Jenner be concerned after he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct?!

Travis Scott is dealing with some legal trouble in his first days as a new father! The rapper pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in Arkansas on Feb. 6, just five days after his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, gave birth to their daughter, Stormi Webster. The charge stemmed from an incident in May 2017 at one of Travis’ concerts. At the time, the police explained that Travis had encouraged his audience to rush the stage, despite security protocols. The stampede caused “several” injuries, and Travis was charged with inciting a riot, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of a minor. The other two charges were thrown out by the judge.

“They overcharged him,” Travis’ lawyer told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. “They tried to get him for inciting a riot. The video did not show any of that.” Travis did not have to show up in court for the case, and was charged $640 for court-associated costs. His lawyer also confirmed that he paid more than $6,000 to two people who said they were injured in the incident. Luis Lara, a deputy for the Benton Country Sheriff’s Office, who was working security at the concert, received $3,649, while a woman named Selena Martinez was awarded $3,175. “[Travis] felt bad about anyone being injured,” the 25-year-old’s lawyer explained. “And was always willing to pay the restitution.”

Travis’ lawyer says he believes the disorderly conduct charge will eventually be removed from his client’s record. However, this was not his first arrest. Back in 2015, he pleaded guilty to reckless conduct after allowing the crowd at his Lollapalooza set to hop security barricades and rush the stage. He’ll probably want to tone it down a bit now that there’s a baby in his life!

