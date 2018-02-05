‘Siesta Key’ Preview: Kelsey Is Slammed With Harsh Criticism As She Starts Modeling Again

On this week’s ‘Siesta Key,’ Kelsey heads to the Big Apple to pursue her modeling career and learns just how tough the industry can be. Watch an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek here!

Kelsey Owens and Madisson Hausburg are off to New York City to work towards accomplishing their dreams on the Feb. 5 episode of Siesta Key…but this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek shows that things are off to a rocky start for at least one of them! After taking some time off from modeling to take care of her mother, who is sick with MS, Kelsey is ready to give it another shot. However, once she arrives in New York and has her first meeting, she’s met with the harsh realities of the industry. “I’m looking at you and I’m sitting here and thinking…where does she fit in?” one man asks her during the meeting.

When Kelsey explains that she wants to go back to doing runway modeling and high fashion, she’s met with a snicker. “Maybe I’m going to be politically incorrect here,” another exec says. “I never say to any girl…you need to lose weight. But the pressure to be a certain shape in this industry is real.” OUCH! The meeting continues to spiral from there, as Kelsey’s told, “This market is the toughest of any market. Nobody cares if you have a personality, nobody cares if you’re fun. I’m doing this longer than you’re on this planet, and when I look at your body, when I look at your face, when I look at your overall package…I just don’t see you doing high fashion. You’re not built like a typical editorial girl.”

After hearing the tough criticism, a noticeably disappointed Kelsey is dismissed. We’ll have to wait until the full episode airs on MTV at 10:00 p.m ET to find out if the rest of the trip goes any better, though!

