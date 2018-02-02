Mark Salling Caught On Video Buying Cigarettes Hours Before Suicide — Watch Haunting Footage

Mark Salling looked like he was ‘on a different planet’ when he bought cigarettes mere hours before tragically taking his life.

Less than 24 hours before committing suicide on Jan. 30, Mark Salling seemed “agitated” at a convenience store while purchasing cigarettes. One of the shop’s workers told Daily Mail that the former Glee actor looked like he was “on a different planet,” but didn’t say much. “He seemed agitated, not really there, you could tell he was depressed or something, he asked for Marlboro Lights but didn’t say thanks,” the worker told the website. Mark visited the store near his Sunland, California home at around 12:40 pm on Jan. 29. He wore a black long-sleeved shirt, dark blue tracksuit pants, and flip-flops. He also was sporting a thick beard. See a photo of him leaving the convenience store below. WATCH THE VIDEO OF MARK BUYING CIGARETTES HERE.

Mark’s body was found hanging from a tree in the Los Angeles River, LA County Medical Examiner Public Information Officer Ed Winter confirmed to HollywoodLife.com. The official cause of death was ruled “asphyxia by hanging” and he was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:00 AM on Jan. 30. As previously reported, the 34-year-old had tried committing suicide numerous times in recent months, according to TMZ. His death comes of the heels of his guilty plea for possession of child pornography in Oct. 2017. His sentencing was scheduled to take place in March, with him reportedly facing up to seven years in prison followed by 20 years of supervised release for alleged possession of over 50,000 images of underage children. The initial arrest took place in Dec. 2015.

When news broke of his death, people were conflicted over the news. Some Glee fans were sad about his passing, while others couldn’t forgive him over the child porn charges against him. Mark’s victims will also be losing out on restitution money that was promised to them. Mark previously worked out a deal to pay $50,000 to the victims, but since he died before he was sentenced, the judge has lost the power to order him or his estate to pay up.

