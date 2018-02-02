Gisele Bundchen Sees ‘Nothing Wrong’ With Tom Brady’s Kiss With Son, 11: He’s A ‘Great Father’

Tom Brady came under fire for kissing his son Jack on the lips. Now, his wife Gisele Bundchen is responding to the controversy!

With the 2018 Super Bowl looming, a scandal has erupted and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, 40, has found himself in the middle of it! A clip went viral of him sharing a prolonged kiss with his 11-year-old son John Edward Thomas Moynahan (he goes by Jack) and since, a debate has taken hold over what kinds of parent-child affection are appropriate. Now, thanks to an insider, we’re learning how Jack’s mother and Tom’s wife Gisele Bundchen, 37, is responding to the controversy! Head here to see more celebs who don’t hesitate to kiss their kids on the lips!

“The outrage that people have over the kiss bugs Gisele only because people are focusing negativity on it,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tom is a great father, loves his kids and the kiss is and was a cute moment and Gisele sees nothing wrong with it. She refuses to make it a big deal about it because it is not a big deal. She knows that it was the most innocent thing ever and will not add any fuel to the fire. She has nothing to defend, he husband loves their kids and there is nothing ever wrong with that.”

Although Gisele found the moment harmless, loads of fans were up in arms over the clip! “Tom Brady is one of my five favorite people (including family members), but him making his son come back and kiss him on the lips for a longer time because his first lip kiss wasn’t long enough is some very very disturbing #content,” one Twitter user wrote. “Everyone was questioning Tom Brady for kissing his son on the lips and as a child of European ass people who do this I was ready to defend but boy oh boy does that kiss linger,” another wrote. Clearly this is a contentious topic but we’re glad to see Gisele supporting her hubby!

