Hope Hicks, Trump’s ‘Work Wife’ Rocks $800 Boots In Davos While Melania Stays Home

Hope Hicks confirmed once again that she has impeccable fashion sense while rocking a killer pair of thigh-high boots in Davos that cost major $$$. We’re in love with her look!

White House communications director, Hope Hicks, 29, attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on January 25 in a pair of fabulous thigh-high, beige suede boots. Those kicks, which are totally in trend right now, happen to be $800 Stuart Weitzman boots. Fancy! Hope always looks great, no matter the event or situation. We love this look on her.

She’s always a standout in a crowd of dour men wearing plain suits, as you can see in the photo below of her sitting in the audience for President Donald Trump‘s speech. She’s such a breath of fresh air. Hope paired her cool thigh-high boots with a demure, navy blue dress (very Kate Middleton), a camel coat, and a black purse. So cute!

Hope’s been recognized for her style game many times in the past year since joining the Trump administration. People first noticed how well-dressed she is during the president’s trip to Asia. The fashionista turned out to a state dinner in Tokyo wearing a feminine, sleek tuxedo with a velvet bowtie. The look was totally unexpected at an event where the other women wore gowns, and she looked incredible. At another point, she donned an adorable floral dress with puffed sleeves and a flippy skirt. She paired it with black stilettos and oversized sunglasses. We have total faith that we’re going to see so many more amazing looks from her in the future!

Her wardrobe has people pitting her against First Lady Melania Trump, though we feel that’s unfair to both women. It seems unlikely that Hope’s trying to upstage Melania; she just has great taste in clothing! Melania’s not in Davos with her husband right now — she elected to stay in the US and hang out in Florida — and we’re pretty bummed that we couldn’t see her surely beautiful outfits for this trip.

