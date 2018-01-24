16 Hot Athletes The Kardashians & Jenners Have Dated: Kris Humphries, Lamar Odom & More

Kardashian curse or not, the Kardashian and Jenner clan has dated a handful of hunks, specifically athletes! We’ve rounded up their 16 hottest romances with sports stars!

We definitely know what kind of guys the Kardashian and Jenner ladies go for. Athletes, of course! Over the years, the glam fam has definitely dated their fair share of athletes, and super sexy ones, at that! Kim Kardashian, 37, and sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, even married athletes at one point! Though both their marriages were short-lived, they both found happiness once again. Khloe is even expecting her first child with Cleveland Cavaliers hunk Tristan Thompson, 26!

Khloe certainly seems to have a thing for basketball players! Though the pregnant reality star has dated a number of players, her most infamous relationship is her marriage to Lakers player Lamar Odom, 38. They got married in 2009, but the two ended their marriage, when Khloe filed for divorce in Dec. 2013. The divorce was eventually finalized in Dec. 2016, after it took a while for Lamar to signs the papers and he suffered a health scare. After filing for divorce and before it became finalized, Khloe dated Houston Rockets front guard James Harden. Their relationship didn’t last for too long, though. And once her divorce from Lamar finally was complete, Khloe met Tristan Thompson. Khloe has been dating the Cavaliers power forward for almost a year now, and the two recently revealed they’re expecting their first child together!

Kim Kardashian has also had some romances with basketball players! Who can forget her short-lived marriage to Nets player Kris Humphries, 32? Before marrying her current hubby Kanye West, Kim dated football players Reggie Bush, Miles Austin, and she even reportedly hooked up with soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo! Lil’ sis Kendall Jenner, 22, has also shown an interest in athletes! Kendall fueled some speculation that her and Rockets forward Chandler Parsons were dating after the two were spotted out together in early 2014. Kendall is also reportedly currently dating Clippers forward Blake Griffin — we totally ship these two if they are together!

