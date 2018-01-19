Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Designed $10k Push Present With Special ‘Meaning’ For Surrogate

Looks like being Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s surrogate pays off! HL learned exclusively, the 2 are giving their surrogate a gorgeous, expensive gift. Find out what it is!

Kim Kardashian, 37, has been super open about her experience with surrogacy. In fact, just three days after her and Kanye West‘s, 40, daughter, Chicago, was born, Kim shared via her website that she “loves” her surrogate and is so “grateful” that they had surrogacy as an option. In an effort to show just how thankful she and her family are, Kim has decided to gift her beloved surrogate with something super special — AND super expensive! Hint: it’s jewelry! Click here to see the cutest pics of the Kardashian-West family.

“Kim and Kanye are giving their surrogate a stunning push present,” a Kardashian insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re having a ruby pendant custom designed. That’s the baby’s birth stone so it has a lot of meaning. It’s setting them back more than ten thousand, but Kim and Kanye are happy to spend the money. They’re both so grateful to their surrogate and wanted to show her their appreciation. They debated on what to get her, but what woman doesn’t love jewelry?” So true! And clearly the pair put a lot of thought into this gift, which is also super meaningful.

But while Kim and Kanye are adjusting to life as three-time parents, they’re also trying to help their two older kids: North, 4 1/2, and Saint, 2, ease into the transition as well. In order to do that, our insider shared that Kim and Kanye have a “comprehensive plan” in order to “avoid sibling rivalry.” “They weren’t prepared for it when they had Saint, but they got help from a professional this time around,” our source revealed. “They’ve been advised to have one-on-one dates with the kids. Kim cooked a big feast to celebrate their new arrival and she had North helping her in the kitchen. She made a point to take time away from the baby to be with North.”

Not only that, but the two are apparently determined to have all three of their kids get along. “They also bought them a bunch of presents and said they were all from the new baby,” our insider added. “They were advised to do that as well, to build up good will between them and the new baby.” It looks like EVERYONE’S getting gifts thanks to baby Chi!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Kim and Kanye are reportedly giving their surrogate such a lavish gift?