‘The Challenge’: Are Johnny Bananas & Natalie Dating? — They Have ‘Cozy’ NYC Date Night

Are Johnny Bananas and Natalie Negrotti taking their ‘The Challenge: Vendettas’ showmance into the real world?! It sure looked like it when they shared a cozy dinner in NYC on Jan. 11!

Johnny Bananas is single for the first time in five years, and he wasted no time moving on during this season of The Challenge: Vendettas! From the very first episode, the show veteran had his eye on rookie Natalie Negrotti, who came to the MTV show from Big Brother. The two immediately got their flirt on, and now, it looks like they may be dating off-camera, too. The reality stars were caught enjoying dinner together in New York City on Jan. 11, and it certainly looks like things are more than strictly platonic!

“They looked friendly and cozy together,” an insider told Us Weekly. “It looked like they were having a low-key night. It doesn’t seem like thing are cooling down with them since the show wrapped.” The mag also obtained photos of the duo, who cozied up at their table and even appeared to be kissing at one point! Throughout the meal, Bananas and Natalie drank sake bombs, and Us reported that she was laughing at his jokes all evening. Natalie is no stranger to reality show romances, either — she dated James Huling on her season of Big Brother.

On the Jan. 16 episode of The Challenge, Natalie and Johnny proved they’re both forces to be reckoned with when they had two of the top three fastest times and landed in the Troika. Natalie has come into the game as a fierce competitor, and has gotten help from Johnny on the political side of things. Looks like we’ll have to wait and see how their relationship progresses, but IRL, it sure looks like things are still going great!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bananas and Natalie are a cute couple?