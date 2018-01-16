Kourtney Kardashian & Sofia Richie’s 10 Wildest Look-Alike Photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie have been looking pretty similar these days, especially since Sofia darkened her hair, and we can’t get over it! Here are some of their best matching photos.

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Sofia Richie, 19, have both had the experience of being Scott Disick‘s lady love but that’s not all they have in common. These two beauties have such a remarkably similar wild style and look that it has caused us to do a double take on more than one occasion! We’ve put together some of our favorite Kourtney and Sofia look-alike photos and after taking them all in, we can see that Scott definitely seems to have a type! CHECK OUT ALL 10 LOOK-ALIKE PHOTOS OF KOURTNEY & SOFIA HERE!

Kourtney and Sofia seem to have interest in a lot of the same hairstyles and this is especially noticeable in a photo that features both beauties with their long hair up and put into a high ponytail. To top it all off, they are both showing off some skin and giving the same serious yet sexy glance to the camera. They also proved they like to take similar selfies while lounging around in bed or laying on a couch. Another pic shows them sporting sunglasses with crop tops and denim while an additional photo shows the stars in identical black tank tops and updos.

Both ladies are also animal lovers and have posed for pics while holding their adorable puppies. We also can’t forget messy hair in the face photos! Kourtney and Sofia both have plenty of them and they share a striking resemblance in all with their striking eyes and facial expressions. Their similarities show even when they’re not wearing something sexy and opt for loose clothing such as sweat pants and jackets with sneakers instead. With all of Kourtney and Sofia’s similarities, we understand why they’re often compared whether it’s with their preference in fashion or men!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourtney and Sofia look alike? Tell us in the comments below!