‘The Challenge’s Tori Hall Supports Ex Brad’s New Romance With Britni: She’s A ‘Better Fit’

Say what?! ‘The Challenge’s Tori Hall approves of her ex-husband Brad Fiorenza’s new girlfriend. She even thinks they are a ‘better fit’ for each other.

After recently opening up about her painful divorce from Brad Fiorenza, 37, Tori Hall, 31, has since shared her thoughts on his new girlfriend: Britni Thorton. If you don’t already know, during The Challenge: Vendettas premiere, Brad and Britni debuted their relationship. A lot of their costars expressed that Britni and Brad are a good fit and Tori agrees! “Here’s the deal: they just have more in common. He’s a fun guy. We met really young. I was 20 years old when I met him, and I grew up with him. I gave him a decade of my life, a third of my life. When we grew up and realized the things that we wanted in life, we agree on nothing. The only thing we agree on is our two kids, which is sad. He probably is a better fit for her,” Tori said in an interview with Us Weekly.

Tori went on to explain that she’s even met Britni, but isn’t sure when the MTV star will meet her kids. Tori and Brad have two children together: Brady, 6, and Chase, 3. “I don’t think that they’ll interact with her for a while. Brad and I have a pretty mutual respect on this, that they don’t need people coming in and out of their lives. So I think as they become more stable or secure, then I’m not opposed to it. I want it to be a long term thing,” Tori continued.

It’s refreshing to hear Tori speak so positively about Brad moving on. The estranged couple finalized their divorce in 2016, and Tori described their split as both horrific and draining. “A year ago, I was in a dark place. I had people come along side me, scoop me up, give me hope and help me to go from barely surviving to thriving. It’s not lost on me that there are women out there who are not as fortunate and if my story helps or gives hope to one person, then it gives purpose to my pain… This is my fight song! This is the year of ‘Yes’ and just trying to figure out me again,” Tori said.

