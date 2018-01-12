MTV’s Tori Hall Finally Breaks Silence On Divorce From Brad Fiorenza: Our Split Was ‘Horrific’ 

Time heals all wounds! MTV star Tori Hall has finally opened up about her divorce from Brad Fiorenza, saying, ‘I was in a dark place.’

Divorce is tough. After calling it quits in 2015, Tori Hall, 31, is now speaking out for the first time about her failed relationship with Brad Fiorenza, 37. “We met really young. I was 20 years old when I met him and I grew up with him. I gave him a decade of my life, a third of my life. When we grew up and realized the things that we wanted in life… we realized we agreed on nothing. The only thing we agree on is our two kids,” Tori shared during an interview with Us Weekly. Tori and Brad fell in love on MTV’s The Gauntlet III in 2008. They got married in 2010, and had two children together: Brady, 6, and Chase, 3. After a little over four years, Tori and Brad felt they were no longer “on the same page” when it came to their marriage.

Although she remained silent for some time, Tori is now ready to speak her truth. “I’m still healing. Divorce is horrific for everybody involved,” she added. “A year ago, I was in a dark place. I had people come along side me, scoop me up, give me hope and help me to go from barely surviving to thriving. It’s not lost on me that there are women out there who are not as fortunate and if my story helps or gives hope to one person, then it gives purpose to my pain… This is my fight song! This is the year of ‘Yes’ and just trying to figure out me again,” Tori continued. It takes courage to reveal such a painful aspects of your life, so we couldn’t be more proud of Tori!

Brad has also moved on. He made his return to The Challenge on Jan. 2. A lot of fans are upset with Brad because he can be seen hooking up with Britni Thorton throughout the new season. But Tori came to Brad’s defense, saying, “I think Brad’s getting the raw end of the deal too, because everyone’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, he cheated!’ He didn’t cheat on the show with Britni. We’ve been divorced for quite some time.” Tori and Brad have not revealed the reason for their split, but they are vowing to maintain a positive relationship for their children.

