Lewis Hamilton’s Ex Accuses Him Of Pushing Her to Have A Threesome With Karrueche Tran

“Lewis [Hamilton, 33] is such a strange character,” Veronica Valle, 26, told The Sun on Sunday, about her ex-boyfriend. She claims to have dated the Formula 1 superstar for three months in 2015, following his split from Nicole Scherzinger, 39. “He’s Jekyll and Hyde. He can switch moods very quickly and sometimes that would come about just because somebody used the wrong toilet.” Veronica claimed Lewis’s dark side had him call her rude names over her weight, scold her for not eating ice cream properly, and constantly try to talk her into having a threesome.

“We ended up going to a party in New York. We go to this club and Karrueche Tran was there,” Veronica told The Sun. “She approached me and told me I was pretty. I was upset at the party because Lewis had left me to the side. Somebody later said something about having a threesome with Karrueche Tran. I said no – I wouldn’t do that.” On another trip to Barbados, Lewis reportedly joked about Veronica joining him for a sexual romp with another woman. “I was so embarrassed — nothing happened,” she said. Though Veronica claims Lewis “was obsessed with threesomes,” she also said he was “just joking” about them. “As far as I’m aware he never actually had any.”

Lewis and Veronica reportedly connected on Instagram in 2015. She says he flew her out to Barbados from her home in Houston. After he was “sweet” to her, the sour side supposedly came out. “One day I went to dig into some ice cream and he yelled at me,” she said. “He grabbed the spoon and said, ‘You are supposed to do it like this’ – and he scraped a little layer off the top.” The romance quickly fizzled, but Veronica continued to visit him in Barbados. During the last trip, Lewis’s behavior was the last straw for the glamour model.

“He would call me fat in front of all his friends. If I was the first one to get food he would say, ‘Look at you, you are so fat!’ He would tell me I would eat too much – right before I went to serve myself food. Who does that to a woman?“ she asked. “People started laughing at me and I felt bad. One time he was with some girls in the room and as soon as I came in he started making fun of me. He said, ‘Wow, you are so bright you look like a damn Oompa Loompa.’ Throughout the whole trip he was so ugly to me.” Lewis, a man dragged for yelling at his nephew that “boys don’t wear dresses,” possibly being ugly and quick tempered? No!

After that, Veronica said she changed her number to completely cut him out of her life. “I really liked him but after a while I felt he just wanted to have sex and then get rid of me I didn’t know where that came from. I was so confused. He was so mean to me. He wasn’t the sweet guy I met first of all in Barbados. I felt like he was using me just for sex. It felt really bad.”

