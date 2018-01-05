Chrissy Teigen Raves About New Beauty Obsession You HAVE To Try

Just saying, I’ve been doing this for the past year and a half and it’s totally LIFE CHANGING. Get the details here!

Chrissy Teigen took to her favorite social media platform, Twitter, on January 4 to write, “I refuse to wash my face and lose these eyelash extensions. I will be covered in acne and die with beautiful, fluffy lashes.” She continued with a video message, pleading fans, “Quick PSA: just want you guys to know — You really should get eyelash extensions in your lives. They are kind of life-changing. I think I’m addicted. This is unpaid.” I’ve been doing these life-changing eyelash extensions for about 18 months and I’m seriously so in love! You don’t have to wear ANY makeup, but you look awake, refreshed and glam. It’s a total time and money saver!

If you don’t know what Chrissy is talking about, after you get lash extensions, you can’t get them wet for about 48 hours. I literally plan my blowouts around my lashes, so my head doesn’t have to go near the water in my shower for two days. To wash your face, just use wipes — I love the Yes To wipes, Simple wipes and the POND’S Wet Cleansing Towelettes. Celebrity Lash Exert Clementina Richardson, founder of Envious Lashes, whose clients include Mary J. Blige and Naomi Campbell, says eyelashes are like getting your hair colored — you need to find an expert. “Most people don’t realize that applying lash extensions is an art,” she says. “It’s not one size fits all. Also, many people are under the impression that you need to take a break from lash extensions for your natural lashes to breathe.”

Clem continues, “Hands down, the biggest myth I always hear is that lash extensions make your natural eyelashes fall out. This is NOT true. If applied correctly and properly, they are safe and will not ruin the health of your natural lashes. Be sure not to rub your eyes or tug or pull on the extensions because this can cause premature lash loss and even damage to your natural lashes. If lashes are applied properly and to each individual lash, they won’t fall out. Since each lash extension is attached to a single eyelash, they will naturally fall out with your natural growth cycle of your lashes.”

