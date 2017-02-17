Thinking About Getting Eyelash Extensions? 3 Things To Know Before You Go

Image Courtesy of Instagram

February 19 is National Lash Day and if you are committed to sexy, look-at-me lashes, you should definitely get eyelash extensions. They have been life-changing for me. Read expert tips on what they are and misconceptions about the look below.

I told you guys in 2016 that eyelash extensions have literally changed my life. It always looks like I’m fresh faced — even when I’m walking my dog at 5am. They save me so much time in the morning, and even more time at night, because there is no stubborn eye makeup to remove.

I go to Envious Lashes for my extensions. Clementina Richardson, the founder, works with stars like Mary J. Blige, Naomi Campbell, and Kate Capshaw and is breaking down the process below, EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com.

HollywoodLife.com: What’s the biggest misconception about lash extensions?



Clementina: “Most people don’t realize that applying lash extensions is an art. It’s not one size fits all. Also, many people are under the impression that you need to take a break from lash extensions for your natural lashes to breathe.

Hands down, the biggest myth I always hear is that lash extensions make your natural eyelashes fall out. This is NOT true. If applied correctly and properly, they are safe and will not ruin the health of your natural lashes. Be sure not to rub your eyes or tug or pull on the extensions because this can cause premature lash loss and even damage to your natural lashes. If lashes are applied properly and to each individual lash, they won’t fall out. Since each lash extension is attached to a single eyelash, they will naturally fall out with your natural growth cycle of your lashes.”

Really? Extensions don’t damage your natural lashes?



“There is really no risk when Lash Extensions are applied and cared for correctly. I always tell clients to do their homework! Don’t go for the cheapest price. Just like you would read yelp reviews and look at before and after photos from a hairstylist, do the same when finding a professional lash technician. You will 100% notice a difference, as it’s the quality, skill level, and artistry that matters most with this type of a service. Remember, you get what you pay for. Lash extensions are a lot easier to mess up than they are to get right. If you go to an inexperienced lash stylist, chances are, you’re going to end up with uneven, clumpy looking lashes. Even worse, they can damage your natural lashes which can also prevent regrowth.”

How can you make your extensions last?

“To make your lashes last longer I suggest avoiding mascara and apply a protective coating such as our Envious Lashes Protective Coating Sealer 2-3 times a week. Also try to sleep on your back, always use oil-free cleansing products, brush your extensions morning and night and go for refills every 2-3 weeks.”

HollywoodLifers, have you ever tried eyelash extensions?

