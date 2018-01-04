Lady Gaga Bares Her Butt In White Thong Bikini As She Wishes Fans A ‘Happy New Year’

Yowza! Lady Gaga is rocking her best body ever and flashing in it a white thong bikini as a New Year’s gift to her fans. We’ve got the pic.

Holy cow! Lady Gaga has always been fit, but she has never rocked this kind of hot body. The 31-year-old singer posted a photo to her Twitter account on Jan. 3 with belated wishes for a great 2018, but it was her bare booty on fully display that caught her little monsters eyes. How could it not, as she was wearing a tiny white thong bikini that showed off her perfectly toned derriere as she leaned seductively against a wet log next to a beach. With her blond locks tied up in a bun, she flaunted plenty of flesh including her massive array of tattoos.

“Happy New Year. To happiness. Health. Love. And to the simplicity of beautiful unforgettable nature, life,” she captioned the insanely sexy pic. It looks like she wanted to really get back to nature by baring as much of her body has possible. Hopefully she had a much needed holiday getaway to somewhere warm and relaxing after all of her hard work in 2017. She was the halftime performer at Super Bowl 51 in February and toured the world in support of her late 2016 album Joanna. Hopefully some island relaxation was the perfect way to enter into 2018 which looks to be equally bright, as she’s got two Grammy nominations at the Jan. 21 ceremony for Best Female Pop Solo Performance and Best Female Pop Album.

The New Year’s photo is a polar opposite of how she wished fans a Merry Christmas. She did that in a series of Instagram pics where she was indoors yet bundled up to the hilt in a heavy black winter coat and a leopard print fedora. She wrote, “I wish you a healthy holiday filled with joy and laughter and only jeers no tears!” on the caption of one pic and “Wishing you a warm and happy holiday,” in the other photo back on Dec. 22, her last posts of the year. So far she hasn’t posted anything new to her IG account, but we’ll gladly take this cheeky New Year’s wish via her Twitter!

Happy New Year. To happiness. Health. Love. And to the simplicity of beautiful unforgettable nature, life. pic.twitter.com/dpdN1eXeeS — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 3, 2018

