Is Tamar Braxton Shading Laura Govan For Hooking Up With Ex Vincent Herbert? See Evidence

Tamar Braxton dragged Vincent Herbert for allegedly knocking up another woman, but she also may have accused ‘Basketball Wives’ star Laura Govan of being his side chick.

Oh, the Internet did explode after Tamar Braxton, 40, accused her estranged and soon-to-be ex-husband Vincent Herbert, 44, of knocking up another woman on Dec. 30. Tamar called the alleged side chick a “whore” and claimed the other woman personally told Tamar that Vince knocked her up! Though Tamar was clear with her feelings, she didn’t exactly name the pregnant woman in her rant. Yet, she might have spilled the tea on Vincent possibly hooking up with Laura Govan, 38, in the comments section, according to the sleuths over at Fameolous. First, Alejandra G, a footwear designer, told Tamar that a “queen never address(es) peasants..stay on your throne my love.”

“I’m not addressing that WHORE..” Tamar responded. “I’m addressing him…Not unless it’s [Lauren]? Cause her baby’s daddy said they were f*cking around too. Ain’t that your home girl?” Laura’s “baby daddy” is NBA star Gilbert Arenas, 35, as they have four kids together, and Fameolous claims a source told them that after Gilbert spotted his ex and Vincent on vacation, he told Tamar about the alleged affair. Adding more fuel to the fire, Laura and Vincent both attended DJ Khaled’s birthday party in early December, per the publication.

Laura also hinted that she spent Thanksgiving with someone special. “I love being at home with you,” she wrote in a Nov. 25 IG post. “I didn’t get my babies [her four kids with Gilbert] this year for Thanksgiving. #FirstHolidayEverWithNoBabies. But I was very thankful for who I shared it with.” Laura also said that this person made “my sad better,” leading some to speculate she was talking about Vincent. Remember, Tamar filed for divorce from Vincent in October, ending their nine-year marriage. Days after the split, she went on a rant, almost indicating he was unfaithful to her.

Now, the alleged pregnant side chick’s identity remains unconfirmed, and The YBF claims they hear it’s possibly not Laura who’s preggers, but “possibly a friend of Laura.” However, that didn’t stop fans from blasting Laura online (comments to be disabled on her Instagram page, wouldn’t you know.) Whether or not Vincent and Laura are a couple, and whether or not she’s the alleged pregnant woman in Tamar’s rant, remains to be seen.

