Demi Lovato’s Breasts Nearly Fall Out Of Her Low-Cut Bathing Suit In Super Sexy New Pic

Sorry not sorry! Demi Lovato is rocking her best body ever and her boobs are spilling out of a low cut swimsuit in a racy new photo. We’ve got the pic.

If you’ve got it, flaunt it! That’s exactly what Demi Lovato, 25, is doing as she’s trying on a sexy plunging swimsuit and giving her fans an eyeful of cleavage. She always used to joke about her flat chest when she was younger but she’s sure has blossomed over the years. In an Instagram pic she posted on Dec. 27, the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer took a selfie in a VERY revealing bathing suit. The black and white striped one piece features little cherry patterns and a super plunging neckline where her boobs are practically falling out of the suit! She’s less than an inch away from a nip slip on one side and her fans are absolutely eating up the photo.

“In ❤️ with this bathing suit..” she captioned the pic where she’s standing in front of a bathroom mirror. The comments section quickly filled up with adoring fans telling her how incredibly hot she is. Within three hours of putting the photo up on Instagram she had over two million likes already! Demi may be in love with the swimsuit, but her Lovatics are obsessed with her insane curves. See more pics of Demi, here.

Demi’s rockin’ body is hard earned thanks to her love of mixed-martial arts, a discipline she practices regularly as a workout. Boy has it paid off as the bathing suit showed off her tight, flat tummy, perky butt and itty bitty waist. The singer can be seen wearing full makeup for the selfie, so it appears she wanted to look her absolute best for the photo. She goes au natural all the time so to put on so much lipstick, eye shadow and blush means she came to play with wanting to look at her most glam. And she sure knocked it out of the park!

