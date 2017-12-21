Bobette Riales: 5 Things To Know About Actress & Ex Of Danny Masterson Accusing Him Of Rape

Bobette Riales is the latest woman to step forward accusing Danny Masterson of allegedly raping her multiple times. Find out everything you need to know about her here!

1. Bobette Riales and Danny Masterson dated in the 2000s. Apparently, the two had dated in 2003. According to the New York Post, the couple even went on double-dates with Ashton Kutcher, 39, and Demi Moore, 55, and hung out together at Ashton and Danny’s restaurant Dulce in Los Angeles.

2. She claims Danny allegedly raped her multiple times. Bobette is the fifth woman who has accused Danny of alleged sexual assault. We reported earlier how Bobette bravely came forward with her own harrowing accusations on Twitter, writing, “I stayed quiet long enough. Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me. All I seek is justice and to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time. My truth will be heard.”

3. Bobette may have previously hinted that Danny had allegedly sexually assaulted her in a cryptic Instagram post. Bobette, whose Instagram account has been made private, reportedly posted a quote by Lauren Eden that reads, “Sometimes we are just the collateral damage in someone else’s war against themselves.” The quote was posted mere hours before she went public with her allegations on Twitter.

4. Not only is Bobette an actress, she’s also a successful businesswoman and entrepreneur. In the last two years, Bobette recently starred in three shorts Moving In, Eville, Get Behind Me and Knight’s End. She also has her own food truck called QueenBs Cuisine and owned the fashion company Gotham Fashion.

5. She started modeling when she was in high school. Beginning in her senior year, Bobette’s modeling career took off when she became the USA Supermodel of the World representative in Puerto Rico back in 2000. She was also signed by Ford Models in the same year.

