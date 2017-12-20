Chrissy Hofbeck: 5 Things To Know About The Sole Female Finalist On ‘Survivor’

Of the final five on ‘Survivor,’ there’s only one woman left: Chrissy Hofbeck! Get to know the mom of three before the Dec. 20 finale here.

1. What was her journey on ‘Survivor’? This season of Survivor started with the contestants split into three tribes: Healers, Hustlers and Heroes. Chrissy Hofbeck was a member of the Heroes tribe, and although she was targeted in the first episode, she was gifted with a secret advantage by Ryan from the Hustlers tribe. When she made it past the first vote, she formed an alliance with Ben, and they took control of their tribe. At the tribe swap, she was put on the Soko tribe, where she aligned with Ryan after finding out he gave her the advantage. With that alliance, she got through two tribal councils and made the merge, where the Hustlers and Heroes teamed up to take out the Healers. After the merge, she re-aligned with Ben, too, and for several votes, they controlled the game. However, behind Chrissy’s back, Ben formed a new alliance with Lauren, Devon and Ashley, although, to her face, he pretended they were still a team. Obviously, she was pissed when she eventually found out, but luckily, she was able to win a couple of immunity challenges to solidify herself as a competitor.

2. She’s an actuary. Chrissy worked as an actuary in New Jersey. However, she left her high-level, executive job to play Survivor. This was actually the second time she did that, as she previously quit a big-time job for nearly ten years to raise her kids. “When I got the call, it was seriously not a question about work, even though I had a big job,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I will get another big job. I will never have another chance to play Survivor.”

3. She’s a world traveler. Chrissy had the opportunity of a lifetime when she got to head to Fiji to play Survivor, but even before that, she had seen all seven continents!

4. She’s a huge ‘Survivor’ fan. Chrissy has been applying to be on Survivor since 2001, and never gave up on the possibility that she’d finally be able to get out there and play. “I think this is the greatest game in the history of the planet,” she said. “What I love about it is it’s sort of like choose your own adventure, depending on who’s on the island with you. The method that worked last season does not work this season. It won’t work next season. What works for me, won’t work for the next guy. I love that whole social dynamic of it, and figuring out what everyone else is thinking.

5. She’s well-educated. Considering her job as an actuary, it’s not surprising that Chrissy has an a-plus education — she studied math at UPenn and then went to MIT!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chrissy could win Survivor?!