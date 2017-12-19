Charlie Puth Heats Up ‘The Voice’ Finale With Super Cool ‘How Long’ Performance

Swoon! Charlie Puth took our breath away with an electric performance of his new song, ‘How Long,’ on ‘The Voice’ finale. This can sing like nobody’s business!

There’s no doubt about it, Charlie Puth is talented. He can sing and play instruments. He was behind his electric keyboard as he belted out his new hit “How Long” during The Voice finale. There’s just something about his voice! As if the performance couldn’t get any better, Adam Levine was playing the guitar during the performance. They make quite the team! At the end of the performance, Charlie and Adam hit the floor in one adorable moment.

“How Long” is a new single off Charlie’s highly-anticipated sophomore album, Voicenotes, which will be released in 2018. Charlie recently announced his 2018 tour, The Voicenotes Tour. He’ll be performing all across North America starting in July 2017 with special guest Hailee Steinfeld. The tour will be Charlie’s first headlining stint since he was the opening act for Shawn Mendes on the Illuminate World Tour.

Charlie was one of many performers to hit the stage during The Voice season 13 finale. Kelly Clarkson, Demi Lovato, N.E.R.D., and season 12 winner Chris Blue performed as well. Billy Idol, Vince Gill, Norah Jones, Jessie J, and Bebe Rexha collaborated with the top 8 during the show as well. The night was one to remember as fans anxiously awaited for the winner to be revealed. This year’s top 4, Addison Agen, Chloe Kohanski, Brooke Simpson, and Red Marlow, were simply incredible this season!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Charlie’s performance on The Voice finale? Let us know!