Remy Ma Reveals The Hardest Parts Of Being In Prison — Losing Freedom, Friends & More

Remy Ma opened up to HollywoodLife.com about the hardest parts of her time in prison from 2008 to 2014. See what she had to say about losing her independence & more.

Remy Ma, 37, has come a long way since serving six years in prison. She’s been nominated for two Grammys, joined the cast of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York, and collaborated with other incredible female rappers like Cardi B, 25, and Lil Kim, 41. But her stay from 2008 through 2014 had an impact on who she is now, and she opened up to HollywoodLife.com about some of the hardest things she had to deal with while doing her time. Listen to the whole podcast here.

So what were the hardest parts of being in prison? “The worst will probably be just I’m very independent. I’ve been like that my whole life. I’ve been pretty much on my own since I was 13. And I’ll give people my last but I don’t really ask anybody for anything. I just, I don’t. If I ask you for something, I am literally dying. I’m past dead already if I ask somebody for something. So to not be able to get my own soap, not my own clothes,” she said.

Remy said that she really struggled with needing to ask favors from people that she would’ve easily been able to do herself had she not been in prison. “You literally have to have people bring you everything. Everything you have to get brought to you. So that was probably for me, the hardest thing and the most humbling thing. Asking people to do things for you. Even if you’re paying for it. It’s still you have to ask them to ‘Hey, could you go to the supermarket? Could you go to this store? Could you get me that?’ Or whatever.”

But being away from her loved ones like her husband Papoose and her son also took a toll on her. “That for me, that and being away from my loved ones, people that I know I took care of and now I don’t know what they’re doing because I’m not there. Those were two of the hardest things.”

But even though she struggled with her lack of freedom and distance from loved ones, other inmates’ stories helped her put things in perspective. “I met some really good people and when I thought I would just lose my mind there were people that were there for me and was like listen, you have eight years. And I know it’s hard and you’re away from your son, I have 25 and I haven’t seen my son in eight years. So, you know, when you see people that are way worse than you and they still have their head up and they’re still fighting and they’re telling you to fight. It’s just crazy. It was like a wake up call. I had never experienced anything like that.”

While being incarcerated was certainly difficult, we’re glad Remy was able to keep fighting, and go on to have an incredible life and career after her release. To hear the rest of our interview with the rapper, check out our weekly podcast!

