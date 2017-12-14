Texas Police Confirm Tay-K Is Still In Jail After Facebook Hoax Suggested He Was Released

A Facebook page claimed Tay-K was released from prison, but officials just confirmed to HollywoodLife.com that the rapper is still behind bars.

Fans rejoiced when an unauthorized Facebook page claimed Tay-K, 17, was released from prison — but they might have got excited too soon. The rapper, whose real name is Taymor McIntyre, is still serving jail time. “Taymor McIntyre has not been released from custody and currently resides in the Tarrant County Jail at the Lon Evans facility. He arrived here on August 9, and is facing capital murder and aggravated robbery charges,” a representative at the Tarrant County Jail in Texas shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The Facebook page that claimed Tay-K’s freedom started posting to its more than 63,000 followers on the evening of Dec. 13. The page put up a photo of Tay-K with the caption, ”F*** the law, they finally let a n***a out on 5 years of probation.” The page then added more statuses that read, “F*** the cops” and “If I say I’m FREE then I’m FREE, Nobody needs to lie about being home from jail.” While fans were convinced of his release, there was never any confirmation that the account belonged to Tay-K. But while he’s still in prison, he did release a new project just before midnight on Dec. 13. He dropped a remix of his song “The Race” featuring 21 Savage and Young Nudy. So while fans may be disappointed that he’s still in custody, he’s somehow found a way to put out more music for them to enjoy.

Tay-K’s history with the law is seriously intense. His first run-in was when he was a witness to a deadly shooting by one of his former Daytona Boyz bandmates Santana Sage. Tay-K avoided charges in this case because his friend confessed, but he was later arrested in July 2016 on capital murder charges for being part of an alleged robbery that left one person dead. But after being placed on house arrest to wait for his hearing, he ditched his ankle bracelet and ran away. While on the run, he attacked a 65-year-old man in Texas and in April 2017, he was allegedly present for the shooting of a 23-year-old man outside a Chick-fil-A restaurant. He was caught in New Jersey in June 2017, and in August it was decided that he would be tried as an adult for the charges against him.

