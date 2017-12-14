‘Survivor’: Ashley Admits She Made A Game-Changing Mistake By Ignoring Chrissy As An Ally

After her ‘Survivor’ elimination, Ashley dishes to us EXCLUSIVELY about the BIG mistake she made, the truth about her Devon snub and MUCH more!

For the second week in a row on Survivor, Ben avoided elimination by pulling out an immunity idol he secretly found, forcing the other players to turn against each other and send home someone else. This week, the target was Ashley, a decision made by her biggest ally, Devon, and his new alliance, Chrissy and Ryan. “A big thing I look back on as maybe the pivotal moment I could have shifted it was [last week] at the loved ones reward when Chrissy picked me to try and sway me to vote [with her and Ryan],” Ashley tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I can’t say Chrissy was gunning for me the whole time, which puts to rest the rumors that she was this power woman who needed to be the last woman standing. She picked me and made an effort to work with me, and that’s my fault for having shut it down. I felt so confident where I was at that time and didn’t see any reason to go with her or feed into that at all. So, that was a huge moment I should’ve done differently.”

Instead, Ashley left the doors open for Chrissy and Ryan to then pitch a final three alliance to Devon, who ultimately went with it. “I could have just given Chrissy something and made her think I was wiling to work with them instead of completely shutting her out,” Ashley admits. “That as a big lack of gameplay on my part. It opened the doors for her to be like…forget you, I’m going to go after your a little bit more gullible alliance member, Devon. And she basically took him from me.” Obviously, Ashley was shocked to see Devon write her name down at tribal, and she let him know it by snubbing him for a hug on her way out. However, she says she doesn’t actually have hard feelings toward her friend.

“I was more pissed at myself for trusting him for so much,” she explains.”Throughout the game and the time I was aligned with him, I kept on checking in with myself and my emotions in my head, making sure it was all in check. I like him as a person, we had a friendship, but am I trusting him too much or is this real? I guess I was more upset with myself for knowing I shouldn’t have trusted him. You shouldn’t trust anyone. But the game is so hard to play if you don’t trust at least one person!” Check out the rest of our interview here:

Were you confident Ben would have gone home if he didn’t play the idol? I am pretty confident that Chrissy had the intelligence to get Ben out [before me]. Whatever her reason was for [voting] me, I can think of a couple of good reasons, but none that are better than wanting Ben out. I’m confident he still would’ve gone home.

Why was Chrissy able to control this vote? That was interesting to me, why people were so eager to work with her.Not eager, but willing. I think Ryan knew the whole time that Chrissy really pissed people off and people didn’t like her and that’s why he wanted to work with her so much, and I think other people did, too. I have this weird thing about me, though, where I see the best in everyone, so I didn’t [get that vibe]. I thought Chrissy was cool, and I thought everyone thought she was a cool lady and fun to be around. I guess I was wrong, and in hindsight, maybe I should have tried to go to the end with her,too.

What was your final three plan? At this point, it would’ve been me and Devon vs. Chrissy and Ryan, if they didn’t get Devon to their side. Basically, we would’ve been fighting over Mike. From what I could tell, and he was probably doing this with everyone, but I think Mike trusted Devon a lot. So, ideally, it would’ve been Devon and Mike in the final three. I think that would’ve been the best shot at me winning. Devon played a good game, but even illustrated at one point that we played a very similar game. He’s not an idiot by any means, but I think that, at a final tribal, I would’ve been able to verbalize a little better what our moves were. So I would’ve had a similar resume but a better explanation of it. And Mike wasn’t in on any of the votes. He was just being dragged along and happy to be making it every vote at a time. So I would’ve been able to make a good case against them.

Would you play again? 100 percent. People would be crazy not to. At the worst of times in the game, when you’re so hungry and miserable, we’d sit around and talk about exactly this. You’re like, I don’t even know why I’m here in the first place. It sucks. But then, as soon as you get a meal or two in, you quickly forget the bad stuff and you’re like…that was amazing, and you’d definitely do it again.

