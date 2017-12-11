Steve Edwards Fired From ‘Good Day LA’ Amid Alleged Sexual Harassment Allegations

‘Good Day LA’ co-host Steve Edwards has been fired from his position at KTTV. Read here all about his dismissal!

Steve Edwards, 69, was abruptly fired on Dec. 11 after over 20 years of co-hosting Good Day LA for KTTV, a Fox affiliate in Los Angeles. A Fox11 spokesperson verified his dismissal to Deadline, stating, “We can confirm that Steve Edwards is no longer employed by KTTV.” According to sources, Edwards’ firing was due to sexual harassment allegations. However, the station did not confirm this.

Edwards had been with the morning show since 1995. We reached out to Fox11 for comment.

More details to come…