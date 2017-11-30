BTS Puts On Spectacular Mini-Concert Of 6 Hits For ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Finally! BTS’ performance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ aired today, Nov. 29, which means we can see the whole, glorious thing in high-definition. Watch the guys slay with ‘DNA,’ ‘Save Me’ and more!

K-pop group BTS (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook) is continuing to take the talk show circuit by storm with their appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The guys put on an outdoor mini-concert for a group of lucky attendees, absolutely killing it with performances of their songs “DNA,” “Blood, Sweat & Tears,” “Fire,” “Save Me,” “I Need You” and “Go Go.” The performance was pre-taped, and some fan videos surfaced online ahead of the official airing. Nothing compares to the official HQ version, though!

Fans in the audience were screaming so loud it was almost hard to hear the boys sing at times. Jimmy was kind enough to live stream the performance on his YouTube channel prior to his late night show airing, and we’ve got video of the full 20 minute set above.

BTS also made appearances on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and at the American Music Awards earlier this month, giving the A.R.M.Y. life. It’s awesome to see them showing off their moves on TV, and we can’t wait to see what’s still in store! They’ll be on James Cordon‘s The Late Late Show on CBS on Nov. 30 since they’re still making the most of LA. Already James has promised that they’ve taped a ton of segments that will air over the next two weeks! OMG, how exciting! See more pics of BTS here.

Jimmy Kimmel also had the guys meet a few fans’ mothers, and it was everything. You can catch up on that segment here. Hopefully they’ll be invited back soon for an interview or a Mean Tweets segment! How funny would that be?!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of BTS’ performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live? Tell us which song was your favorite!