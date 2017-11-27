‘Survivor’: Cole Reveals His Shocking Secret Alliance That Almost Changed The Whole Game

After his elimination on ‘Survivor,’ Cole spoke with us EXCLUSIVELY about his gameplay we didn’t see — including a secret alliance you’d never expect!

It wasn’t much of a surprise when Cole was voted off of Survivor: Heroes Vs. Healers Vs. Hustlers on Nov. 23. His alliance has been on the chopping block for weeks, and his name has come up time and time again. The Hero/Hustler alliance made it pretty clear: Once Cole lost immunity, he was going home. Of course, Ashley tried to stir things up by targeting Joe, but at the end of the day, it was obvious that Cole’s torch would be snuffed…even to Cole himself. “It was not a blindside at all,” he told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I was completely prepared to go home. I saw it coming.” In fact, Cole said Devon even gave him a heads up about how the vote was going to go, which he respected.

Everyone voted against Cole at tribal council, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t have relationships with the other players. Cole said his biggest alliance was with Mike, which made sense, as they were both on the Healers tribe — and he had no hard feelings about Mike’s vote against him. “He came up and talked to me and said, ‘I don’t want to vote for you. You’re my final two,'” Cole admitted. “But I said, ‘Mike, I’m hopeless at this point, there’s nothing I can do for myself. You should just cut the dead weight. If I figure something out I’ll let you know. But if it goes south at tribal, I’m okay if you vote for me.’ You could tell he didn’t want to do it. Mike is the sweetest guy.”

However, Cole also shockingly revealed he had a secret agreement with JP. “Before the immunity challenge, I talk to JP, and he was willing to throw the challenge if it came down to me and him squatting like that,” he explained. “So I could get immunity. He wanted to make a move with me if I was guaranteed to be immune.” Unfortunately, it came down to Cole and Lauren, with Lauren pulling out on top, and JP just wasn’t ready to take the risk at that point. However, if Cole had managed to stick around another vote or two, JP was apparently ready to make the flip.

Even though things didn’t go the way Cole wanted this time around, he told us he’d definitely be willing to play again. “I feel like the mistakes I made are very easily fixed,” he said. “They’re easy things to not do if I played again. I feel like people haven’t seen what I’m fully capable of.”

HollywoodLifers, were you expecting Cole’s elimination? Who do you think will win Survivor?