Irina Shayk Grabs Bradley Cooper’s Butt For No Apparent Reason & It’s Adorable AF

Irina Shayk was caught grabbing her BF Bradley Cooper’s butt while on a Sunday stroll, and the photos are everything. Wouldn’t you do the same if you were in her shoes?!

Irina Shayk, 31, couldn’t keep her hands off Bradley Cooper‘s backside as they PDA’d all over the place in Malibu, CA on Sept. 24. Talk about the best Sunday afternoon ever! See the cheeky pic of the gorgeous model grabbing her boyfriend’s butt below. (We don’t blame you, Irina.)

The pair defined couple goals as they walked to a friend’s house in Malibu, holding hands and smiling at each other. Irina looked every bit an off-duty model in a pair of bleached skinny jeans, black sneakers and a black tank top, while Bradley, who has a major role in the upcoming film A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga, 30, also dressed down in a crewneck sweatshirt and shorts.

Irina and Bradley’s adorable six-month-old baby Lea De Seine wasn’t present on this particular stroll, and we hope they bring her out again soon! Irina was spotted with Lea in NYC on Sept. 7, spending some mother-daughter time together, but we do love seeing Brads with his baby, too. See more photos of Bradley and Irina here.

Now, we ask you — where does this butt grab measure up to those of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian and more? Click through the gallery, attached, to see all of the funniest celeb butt grabs, and tell us if Bradley and Irina leave them all in the dust!

HollywoodLifers, are Irina and Bradley not the cutest couple ever?? What do you think of their PDA here?