Audrina Patridge & Corey Bohan Split: She Reportedly Files For Divorce & A Restraining Order

After less than a year of marriage, Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan are calling it quits. She filed for divorce two days after receiving a restraining order against Corey, according to a shocking new report.

Audrina Patridge filed for divorce from her husband, Corey Bohan, on Sept. 21, according to TMZ. The site reports that two days earlier, she also filed for a temporary restraining order, leading to speculation that a possible domestic violence incident could have caused the breakup. The Hills star and her husband have been married for less than one year, and their daughter, Kirra, was just born in June 2016. We actually first met Corey when Audrina was starring on The Hills, and they’ve been together on and off since 2008. Their wedding ceremony in Hawaii in Nov. 2016 was completely picturesque, but unfortunately, the fairytale just didn’t last.

As of now, TMZ does not have any details about why Audrina filed a restraining order, but HollywoodLife.com has reached out to the reality star’s rep for comment. Before Corey, Audrina famously dated “Justin Bobby” on The Hills and was also briefly romantically involved with Ryan Cabrera. However, it was the Australian BMX rider who eventually stole her heart, although it took him several years to finally pop the question, which he did while they were on vacation in Nov. 2015.

Just a month and a half ago, on Aug. 7, Audrina posted an adorable family photo of herself, Corey and Kirra to Twitter, and they all had huge smiles on their faces. Considering this relationship was on and off for so many years before the pair got married, it definitely appears that they’ve had issues, but something pretty serious must have happened for her to file for divorce so suddenly.

HollywoodLifers, did you expect Audrina and Corey’s relationship to end so soon?