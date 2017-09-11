Chris Brown & Rihanna: Why Seeing Her Party With Ex Leonardo DiCaprio Made Him Miss Her

The passing of time still hasn’t erased Chris Brown’s feelings for ex Rihanna. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he misses the connection they had, especially when he sees her party with ex Leonardo DiCaprio.

Eight years after assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna, 29, Chris Brown, 28, is still longing for his ex and wishing he was still in her life. She’s having such a huge moment in her career, launching her Fenty Beauty line and showing off her latest Fenty x Puma designs during New York Fashion Week. Plenty of celebrities including rumored former lover Leonardo DiCaprio, 42, have been on hand to toast her success at the parties, but Breezy is still persona non grata. And that hurts him. “Chris is missing that connection with Rihanna. Chris is not jealous of Leo, but he does wish he could be included to share some of the fun things in Rihanna’s life like Leo does,” a source close to Breezy tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Chris is disappointed that he and Rihanna are not as close as they once were and being left out of this party was another reminder. After everything they have been through together, Chris misses Rihanna and wishes they were tighter than they are,” our insider adds. Well, considering their turbulent past, it’s no wonder that RiRi wants to avoid Breezy and all of the drama he brings. Click here for pics of Chris and Rihanna’s most stormy moments

