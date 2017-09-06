Oprah, Johnny Depp & Donald Trump — Will Hurricane Irma Wreck Their Homes?

Hurricane Irma is threatening everyone in its path, and that includes celebrities. Even bigwigs like Oprah and Johnny Depp aren’t immune from the record-breaking storm, and neither are their homes in tropical paradise. Which other celebs will be affected?

Hurricane Irma is expected to bay incredibly devastating when it touches down, and it doesn’t matter how much money people have. This is the most powerful hurricane over the Atlantic ocean ever recorded! Celebrities like Oprah, Johnny Depp, Bruce Willis, and even President Donald Trump are in danger of losing their homes during the category 5 storm. Luckily, most of these celebrities are not currently in the area, as many of these luxe mansions and resorts are their vacation homes. But unfortunately, some, like Richard Branson, live there full time, and could experience destruction and danger firsthand.

A hurricane the size of France touched down on Barbuda on September 6, slamming the island with 185mph winds and over 20 inches of rain. There are currently mass evacuations happening in the Florida Keys and the Caribbean as the hurricane heads that way, hitting the Florida coast with 155mph. This hurricane is more powerful than both Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Harvey, and the affects are expected to be disastrous. That’s why it’s so frightening for stars like Johnny, who owns a $3.6 million home on a private beach on the Bahamas.

The list of celebrities who reside in the area is exhaustive. Legendary rockstar Mick Jagger owns a home on Mustique, an island in St. Vincent, and his Rolling Stones bandmate Keith Richards resides on Parrot Cay in Turks and Caicos. Bruce also owns a home in Parrot Cay. Oprah has a home on nearby Antigua! These are some of the richest people in entertainment — and for Oprah, the world — but a hurricane bows down to no one. Eddie Murphy chills at a mansion in the Bahamas, too.

Virgin Records mogul Richard is apparently refusing to leave his luxe resort on on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands. That’s terrifying! “On Necker Island we have constructed really strong buildings (with hurricane blinds) that should be able to handle extreme weather pretty well, though with a Category 5 hurricane almost nothing can withstand it,” he wrote in a blog post. President Trump also has a property that could be in danger. No, it’s not Mar-a-Lago in Florida. He actually has a $16.9 million estate, le Château des Palmiers, on the French island of St Martin. His mega-mansion is practically a palace.

