Drake Parties With Tyga’s Ex-Fling Demi Rose In London: Hot New Couple Alert?

Well, what do we have here? Drake was spotted out partying with a sexy, young model, and you may have recognized her! Demi Rose — Tyga’s ex-flame — joined the rapper for a night out in London, where she let it all hang out!

While some may not know who Demi Rose, 22, is, it’s very evident that she’s a fan of rappers. The former love interest of Tyga, 27, seemingly had a wild night out in London with Drake, 30, on August 29. The young model was photographed leaving Hollywood hotspot, Tape Nightclub, where she was followed by Drizzy, shortly after her exit, according to Daily Mail. The “More Life” crooner can be seen leaving the nightclub above. And, click here to see Demi, who nearly suffered a nip slip while being guided out of the London club.

So, what’s really going on here? — While the pair would make an undeniably good looking couple, there’s nothing to really see here… yet. Reports claim the pair left the club together, and even so, they weren’t photographed together. And, although it’s impossible not to love Drake, he is a bit of a notorious bad boy. Therefore, this could have just been another night of partying for him, while surrounded by stunning models, hence Demi Rose.

Demi looked incredible, per usual. The model — who rose to fame through her associations with famous rappers — donned a plunging, black sheer bodysuit with floral patches. She showed off major cleavage, that almost resulted in a boob-spill mishap. Drake’s club attire, on the other hand, was a bit more covered up. He rocked black pants with matching sneakers and a navy blue, long-sleeve zip-up.

As mentioned above, Demi Rose came on to the scene when she was spotted out with Tyga in May 2016. The rapper was on a break from ex, Kylie Jenner, 20, [at the time], and decided to stray for a bit. He and Demi Rose cozied up on multiple occasions, before he subsequently got back with Kylie. [Tyga and Kylie split some time in March 2017]. However, it appears as though Demi Rose may have moved on to Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor, Drizzy.

While the world is longing to see Drake, who’s a known “player,” yet relationship rapper, settle down, that doesn’t seem to be a likely outcome. Aside from his on-and-off love stints with his ex, Rihanna, 29, Drizzy’s hasn’t been one to settle down. He and RiRi ended things, again, in Oct. 2016. And, the only other woman Drake linked to after the fact was sports analyst/reporter, Rosalyn “Ros” Gold-Onwude, 30. He walked the red carpet with the stunning reporter on his arm at the 2017 NBA Awards on June 26, 2017. The two were reportedly getting to know each other better, however, nothing more seemed to come from the friendship. But, with Drizzy, you never know!

