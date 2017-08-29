Master P: 5 Things To Know About Rapper Accused Of Cheating With T.I.’s Wife Tiny

You may have heard some rumors about T.I.’s wife Tiny stepping out with rapper Master P — allegations he’s totally shutting down. But who is this hip hop artist whose good name is being trashed? Here’s everything you need to know!

1. Master P was a huge rapper in the ’90s. Master P, 47, (born Percy Robert Miller) first rose to fame with the hip hop group TRU and with the success of his solo album Ice Cream Man, which contained his first single “Mr. Ice Cream Man”. He then became a household name with the success of his single “Make ‘Em Say Uhh!” which went double platinum!

2. He is a baller at heart. Before he got into music he played basketball in high school in New Orleans and even earned a basketball scholarship to the University of Houston before dropping out. He had a little professional success when he was on the pre-season roster for the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets in 1998 and the Toronto Raptors in 1999. Though he never played in the NBA, he still loves the sport and currently co-owns the Global Mixed Gender Basketball (GMGB) League with Tiny, 42.

3. He starred in a film about his life. In 1997 Master P starred in his own street film, based on his life growing up in a New Orleans uptown ghetto, I’m Bout It.

4. He’s a family man. Master P has NINE kids. Yeah. He’s father to Percy Romeo Miller (aka the rapper Romeo), Vercy, Veno, Tytyana, Intylyana, Cymphonique (an actress who starred in How to Rock on Nickelodeon), Hercy, Itali and Mercy. Music also runs in his family’s blood, with his brothers Silkk the Shocker and C-Murder being well-known rappers too.

5. He’s been accused of cheating with Tiny, T.I.,’s estranged wife and he’s totally slamming the rumors they had an affair! Master P took to Instagram on Aug. 29 to dispel some rumors after a report from SandraRose.com claimed he and Tiny have been having an affair for 2 years. The rapper said that just isn’t true and he has nothing but “respect” for her husband T.I., 36. Tiny and T.I. are currently going through a divorce and sources have told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY the two may end up reconciling — but the divorce hasn’t been officially dropped yet. Click here to see pics of T.I. and Tiny.

