Master P has heard the rumors that he’s been hooking up with Tiny behind her hubby T.I.’s back for TWO YEARS and he’s anything but happy about them. The rapper took to Instagram on Aug. 29 to slam the claims he’s dating Tiny and proclaim he totally respects T.I.!

Master P, 47, wants everyone in the world to know that he is not dating Tiny, 42 — especially her estranged hubby T.I., 36, who he truly “respects.” The rapper took to Instagram on Aug. 29 amid reports that he’s been helping Tiny step out on her hubby for the last two years! “Social media is a gift and a curse, let’s kill this body language rumor right now,” Master P captioned an Instagram video of him talking about the situation, referencing the claims made by website SandraRose.com that the two have been secretly seeing each other. “No I’m not dating tiny I met her for the first time at a GMGB conference and took a picture. Just for the record we’re doing business she’s the owner of a team and I’m a owner of a team.”

“People must be bored and have no life to entertain this false accusation,” the star continued, as he slammed the rumors about he and Tiny, who is currently in the middle of (a possible) divorce with T.I. “The lady that created this rumor stop it! The truth shall set you free! You owe everybody an apology. I gotta lot of respect for T.I. I wish him and his family nothing but the best.” Amen! Well that seems to settle that! Click here to see Tiny’s sexiest bikini pics.

Master P went on to say that he wants to see people using their voice for “positive things” like helping raise awareness about Hurricane Harvey. “Our people need Water, Shelter, and Food. You can make a difference small or big, go to hurricane Harvey flood relief,” he wrote. Then he lightened things up by slamming Tiny’s basketball team, the Atlanta Heirs, and saying that his team, the New Orleans Gators, is gonna crush them on Sept. 23 in Las Vegas. Now THAT’S how you slam a rumor!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Master P’s epic response to the rumors he and Tiny have been hooking up behind T.I.’s back? Let us know below!