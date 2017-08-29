How To Avoid Camel Toe Like Nicki Minaj At The VMAs

Eeek. Fans were fast to point out Nicki was suffering from some camel toe at the awards show, and who WOULDN’T BE when wearing skintight latex?! Here are some fashion tips to avoid the faux pas.

Nicki Minaj, 34, suffered from extreme camel toe at the 2017 MTV VMAs on August 28. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “Nicki is embarrassed by her major camel toe at the VMAs. She had no idea it would be that obvious until she was under the lights and camera and by that time it was too late. Her phone was blowing up all night afterward with friends teasing her. After the embarrassment quickly wore off, she had a good laugh about the pink outfit which she vowed to never wear again.”

Luckily, we don’t have paparazzi following us around, but here are some tips on avoiding camel toe. First, don’t go commando. It may seem obvious but another layer of fabric could be the difference between nothing and a disaster. Make sure your pants aren’t too tight, or bulging in that area. Don’t wear a certain size for vanity reasons — wear what fits you. If you need another layer of protection, try wearing a U by Kotex Lightdays pad. It will smooth everything out but won’t add bulk.

And if it does happen to you, don’t stress! Camel toe happens to celebs and mortals alike. The most famous sufferer is Khloe Kardashian — she even named hers. She wrote on her app in 2016, “My girl Kamille the camel toe used to steal the spotlight all the time! While there ain’t no shame in the camel toe game, when I lost weight, so did she. I’m not mad about it, LOL! I just had to count down her top fashion moments from the past! These are just too good! Fashion doesn’t need to be so serious all the time! Move over #FreeTheNipple, it’s all about #FreeTheCamelToe!!!”

LOL — see more camel toe malfunctions in the gallery attached!

HollywoodLifers, have you ever suffered from camel toe?