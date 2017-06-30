Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky Buy Diamond Earrings Together In LA — Is This The New Promise Ring?

Well, this is adorable. Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky reportedly bought each other matching earrings during a recent jewelry shopping date!

Kendall Jenner, 21, is starting a hot new trend with her boo, ASAP Rocky, 28. The couple were spotted doing a little jewelry shopping on Thursday, June 29, and now we know what they were up to: matching diamonds! No, not diamond rings — diamond earrings. The pair hit up XIV Karats in Beverly Hills, California and by the time they left they were both rocking matching diamond studs in their ears. So cool, right? Kendall and ASAP seemed very proud of their new matching pieces as they left, with Kendall pushing her hair back behind her ears to show off the new bling.

After their little shopping spree, Kendall and ASAP gave each other a sweet hug before going their separate ways for the afternoon. The couple have been romantically linked to each other on and off for at least a year, first being spotted together in Paris, France back in the summer of 2016. In mid-2017 they’ve become somewhat inseparable, especially after hitting up Coachella together in April. Now it seems that things are definitely getting serious between the two. After all, you don’t drop a load of cash on massive diamond studs to match someone you aren’t that into! We love that Kendall and ASAP found a unique way to flaunt their love for each other — and we’ll be watching closely for others to quickly start doing the same.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Kendall and ASAP’s matching diamond earrings? Comment below, let us know!