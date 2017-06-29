Gigi Hadid Reportedly Liked A Photo Of Zayn Malik’s Ex Perrie Edwards & Fans Are Freaking Out

This is awkward! Gigi Hadid reportedly liked, then unliked, a photo of Perrie Edwards on Instagram and fans are SHOOK. Perrie is Gigi’s boyfriend, Zayn Malik’s, former fiancee, after all…

We’ve all had that feeling of terror after liking an Instagram post we totally didn’t mean to. Unfortunately for Gigi Hadid, 21, though, followers actually take notice when she double taps a pic. This is apparently just what happened when a Perrie Edwards fan page posted a pic of the Little Mix singer, which Gigi reportedly liked, then unliked. The fan page’s creator didn’t even notice the notification, but she was quickly inundated with screen grabs from other users showing the message that Gigi Hadid ‘liked’ her photo. The fan then posted the grab as proof, although it’s not hard evidence that Gigi actually did like the pic — after all, those images can be photoshopped pretty easily. However, this one does look pretty authentic!

Of course, this situation is totally awkward since Gigi is dating Zayn Malik, 24, who got engaged to Perrie in 2013, only to end the engagement two years later in Aug. 2015. News of Gigi allegedly liking Perrie’s photo spread quickly through the girls’ fandoms on Twitter, and naturally, people went nut. “gigi actually liked a pic of perrie…was she stalking perrie like how else would she see that,” one person wrote. Another added, “gigi leave perrie alone don’t you contaminate her,” while a third wrote, “Home girl lowkey be stalking Perrie on Instagram.”

Perrie’s breakup from Zayn was a really bad one for her, and made even worse by the fact that it only took Zayn a few months to move onto Gigi that November. The gorgeous couple has been going strong ever since, and despite recent rumors of a split, the supermodel made sure to let fans know that all is well between them by posting a throwback shot to Instagram on June 23. Meanwhile, Perrie has gone public with her new boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and they made it clear they’re very happy together on a recent vacation. All is well!

APPARENTLY THIS HAPPENED?!?!?!? 😩 I AM SHOCKED?! LMAO Edit: I LOVE HER SO THIS POST IS NOT FREAKING HATE!!!! I JUST POSTED THIS BECAUSE I GOT SO EXCITED AND SHOCKED – screenshot by: @losangeles260 A post shared by Supporting four angels 💕 (@perriesgoals) on Jun 28, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, do you think Gigi actually liked a pic of Perrie? Do you think it was an accident?