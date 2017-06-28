Taylor Swift ‘Adores’ Working With Drake On New Music: She’s Loving Direction Of Upcoming Album

Even though Taylor Swift’s been out of the spotlight, she’s still just as busy as ever. The superstar’s been in the studio with Drake, a source tells us EXCLUSIVELY — and she’s loving every minute of it!

Who’s ready for new music from Taylor Swift? It’s been three years since the singer, 27, dropped her epic masterpiece 1989, and fans are dying to hear more tunes. They may not have to wait very much longer, we’ve learned from a source. While Taylor’s taken a break from public life for several months — to the point that she’s not even using social media — she’s apparently been a busy bee behind the scenes. That highly-anticipated collaboration with Drake, 30, is in the works!

“Taylor has really enjoyed laying low. She’s worked so hard for so many years; it’s great for her to actually have had a real proper break out of the spotlight,” a source close to Taylor told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But, Taylor being Taylor, she’s still been working on music, and she’s been in the studio working on tracks for her new album, which she’s hoping to have ready by the holidays. Taylor’s been working a lot with Drake, who she adores, and she’s loving the direction of the album so far — really cool and edgy. She’s super excited and energized right now.”

Yes! The combination of Drake and Taylor in the studio is going to be pure magic. Rumors swirled in late 2016 that the two were working together in the studio, but little was revealed about the music they were making. It was reported in November that they were developing Taylor’s first foray into R&B and hip-hop. The genre switch, according to The Sun, was a “different and unexpected” twist on Taylor’s music. Getting into hip-hop would certainly make her new album edgy, as our source put it!

