REX/Shutterstock

Katy Perry who? John Mayer has started dating actress Natalie Morales and is totally ‘smitten,’ according to a new report! Do you think John could have finally found the girl for him?

Does John Mayer have a new romance in bloom? The 39 year-old has reportedly started dating actress Natalie Morales, 32. The new couple reportedly have only just started seeing each other, but John is said to be super into her. “They’ve only been on a few dates,” a source told Life & Style magazine, “but John is smitten.”

You might recognize Natalie from TV shows like The Grinder, Parks and Recreation, or Santa Clarita Diet. Just don’t get her confused with the Access Hollywood host because they’re two different people! John reportedly could really see things working out with Natalie after his heartbreaking split from Katy Perry, 32. He’s “telling friends that he’s finally falling in love again, with Natalie,” the insider said.

John had a long on-and-off relationship with Katy that went on for nearly two years. There even rumors that they could get back together after Katy split from Orlando Bloom, 40, in March 2017. John pretty much admitted that his latest album The Search For Everything was about Katy. “Who else would I be thinking about? And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people,” he told The New York Times. He even said he’s ready to settle down. “I want to say, ‘We’ll take it,’” to a house with his significant other he envisioned during the interview. “I want the baby with the protective earphones,” [by the side of the stage] he said, which we think would be beyond adorable. Could Natalie be the missing piece?

HollywoodLifers, do you think John could have found “the one” at last? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.