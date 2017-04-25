Ella Ross: 5 Things To Know About Scott Disick’s Possible New Fling

Courtesy of Instagram

Scott Disick was spotted on a date with a new blonde beauty on April 24, as he is wont to do, and she has been named as Ella Ross, a British former model and stylist. Here’s everything you need to know about the stunning woman!

1. She’s from Sussex, England.

The British beauty hails from across the pond, but she now lives in Los Angeles, CA, where she’s pursuing her career as a personal wardrobe and events stylist.

2. Ella is very well connected.

She’s pals with British socialites Lottie Moss and Lily Fortescue — so it’s no surprise that she and Scott ended up running in the same circles. She’s also partied at West Hollywood’s Soho House and Chateau Marmont, some of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s favorite spots.

3. She is a former model.

Ella has modeled for the brands Missguided, ASOS, and Boohoo, and was signed to model agency Storm (same as Kate Moss).

4. Ella reportedly dated TV personality Jamie Laing.

She was spotted on a date with the Made In Chelsea star a while back, but clearly whatever went on between them has since fizzled!

5. She turned it up at Coachella last weekend.

Ella is obviously one for a good time, which is a must if you’re dating a Kardashian (or even an honorary one, like Scott)! Looking good, girl.

