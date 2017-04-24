Dakota Johnson Sneaks Out Of Party With Giovanni Ribisi — New Couple Alert?

REX/Shutterstock

Do we have a hot new couple on our hands!? Dakota Johnson left a party with Giovanni Ribisi on April 22, and it certainly seems like she’s moving on from her June 2016 breakup!

What do we have here?! Dakota Johnson, 27, attended Jennifer Meyer’s 40th birthday party on April 22, and at the end of the night, she was photographed being driven home by Giovanni Ribisi, 42! The status of this pair’s relationship is unclear, but this sighting has certainly sparked speculation that something might be going on between them.

Jennifer’s bash was a star-studded affair, with Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux, Courteney Cox, Jessica Alba, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom all also in attendance. Interestingly, Giovanni had a recurring guest role on Jen and Courteney’s hit show, Friends — he played Phoebe’s brother, Frank, remember!?

Dakota ended an on-off, two year relationship with Matthew Hitt back in June, after busy schedules took a toll on their romance. Meanwhile, Giovanni has been married twice — he divorced Mariah O’Brien in 2001 after four years of marriage, and filed for divorce from Agyness Deyn in January 2015 after they were married for just two and a half years. Giovanni also had a serious, five-year relationship with Cat Power from 2007-2012. He has one daughter, Lucia, from his relationship with Mariah. Giovanni is active in Scientology.

The 27-year-old, whose famous parents are Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, is currently at the height of her career thanks to her role in the Fifty Shades of Grey series. The third installment of the franchise, Fifty Shades Freed, is due out in Feb. 2018. This year, she also has the movie, Suspiria, hitting theaters.

