10 Celebs Who Proved The One-Piece Is The Sexiest Swimsuit For Summer

While you may think the bikini is the sexiest swimsuit for summer, 10 of our favorite celebs proved us wrong when they rocked these sexy one-pieces. From Kim Kardashian to Taylor Swift, we can’t decide who looked the best in the one-piece bathing suit. What do you guys think? VOTE.

Everyone thinks that bikinis are the sexiest bathing suits because it shows the most amount of skin, but our fave stars proved that the one-piece is actually the sexiest swimsuit for summer and there’s so many different styles and variations of them. Who do you think rocked the one-piece swimsuit best? VOTE.

Let’s start with Demi Lovato, 24, because she opted to wear two different one-pieces most recently. She rocked a turquoise and a black one-piece with insanely plunging necklines. Her black bathing suit showed off the most cleavage we have ever seen and the neckline ends all the way at her belly button. We love this sexy look on her, she looks amazing.

Kylie Jenner, 19, has rocked a million different one-piece bathing suits over time but there were a few that stood out to us the most. Her plunging red suit was probably our fave because the back was completely cutout and low-cut, plus the bottom of it featured a thong, flashing her butt cheeks! Kylie’s older sis, Kim Kardashian, 36, has also rocked a ton of different onesies and we love her sexy plunging black one because it’s so simple, but shows off a ton of skin, cleavage, and has high cuts up the sides of her legs.

Our fave gal, Selena Gomez, 24, has also tried the trend many times before and we love the way she looks in them. From her low-cut black one-piece that showed off insane underboob to her black and nude patterned suit — we love all of her one-pieces. Aside from these gals, we’ve seen the trend on other stars like Taylor Swift, 27, Rihanna, 29, and many more.

What do you guys think of the one-piece bathing suit? Will you try the sexy swimsuit trend this summer?

