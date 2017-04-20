Kennedy Summers Accuses Ex Jeff Withey Of Abuse: She’s Terrified For Her Safety

Courtesy of Instagram

Six months after their breakup, Kennedy Summers is making wild allegations about her ex, Jeff Withey. The ‘Playboy’ model filed a police report on April 18, in which she accuses Jeff of getting violent with her on multiple occasions.

With the Utah Jazz playing the L.A. Clippers in the NBA playoffs, Kennedy Summers, 30, says she’s genuinely worried about her safety knowing her ex, Jeff Withey, 27, will be spending time in California. She filed a report with police in Manhattan Beach on April 18, accusing Jeff of being abusive when they were together, according to TMZ.

Although Kennedy reportedly mentioned multiple incidents in her docs, TMZ claims police are focusing on one from 2016 in particular. Cops were allegedly called to the scene at the time of the dispute, but no report was filed and there were no arrests. However, knowing Jeff will be in such close proximity to her during the playoffs has Kennedy worried, which is why she’s taking action now.

“Given the ongoing circumstances, our client now needs to protect herself and come forward about everything so this doesn’t happen to her or others in the future,” the 30-year-old’s rep said in a statement.

Kennedy and Jeff split in October, but their drama started way before that. In June 2016, she took to social media to accuse him of cheating on her, revealing she found out by logging into his Instagram account. However, she still accepted his proposal the very next month. Things clearly didn’t get better, though, and they broke up after three months, with her rep confirming that social media played a part in the relationship’s demise.

For his part, Jeff totally denied the cheating. “It’s possible for people to end relationships for other reasons than cheating,” he tweeted. “People that know me, know my character and know I’d never cheat.” This could get ugly.

