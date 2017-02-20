Jared Leto & 15 More Ageless Celebrities Who Prove Vampires Might Be Real

REX/Shutterstock

There are many celebrities out there who just don’t age — ever. Jared Leto, Gwen Stefani, and Gabrielle Union have been in the spotlight for decades and don’t look like they’ve aged a day. Take a look at these celebs who show that vampires could very well be real!

By the time you look through our gallery, you’re probably going to be thinking that vampires have to be real. These celebs have defied the laws of physics and make us question if ageless vampires just might be walking among us.

Jared Leto first came into our lives when he played Jordan Catalano on My So-Called Life back in the ’90s. Over the years, he’s become one of Hollywood’s sexiest heartthrob and best actors out there. The thing is, Jared hasn’t aged at all. He’s 45 years old — yes, only 5 years until he’s 50 — and could still very easily pass for a 20-year-old. Honestly, he could be a real-life Edward Cullen.

Gwen Stefani is another celebrities who hasn’t aged a day since she rose to fame with No Doubt. The Voice judge always looks so fierce. It’s truly hard to believe she’s the mother of three and pushing 50 years old at 47! If vampire are real (they’re not), could they be drawn to The Voice? Because Pharrell is another celebrities who doesn’t look a day over 25, even though he’s 43!

By looking at these ageless celebrities, you’re probably thinking they’ve found the fountain of youth or are immortal. Seriously, there’s no way Keanu Reeves isn’t immortal. The guy looks the exact same as he did when he made The Matrix in 1999. Guess what? He is 52 YEARS OLD!

Gabrielle Union starred in some of our favorite teen movies of the late ’90s/early ’00s like Bring It On and 10 Things I Hate About You. When she filmed the latter, she was 26 years old playing a high school student! It’s now 2017 and Gabrielle doesn’t look any different!

HollywoodLifers, which ageless celeb shocks you the most? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.