SURPRISE! Zoe Saldana welcomed her third child, a boy named Zen, on Feb. 18. But wait, how come we never saw a baby bump or her cute maternity clothes? Turns out the beautiful actress either used a surrogate or adopted! Here’s the scoop!

OMG! Zoe Saldana‘s, 38, third birth totally snuck up on us! The Guardians Of The Galaxy star welcomed her third adorable baby today (Feb. 18) while simultaneously leaving us all in shock. “Marco and I are elated to share the news of the birth of our son Zen,” gushed the Zoe on social media. “We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys… oh boy!”

But wait, did this happen? How could we miss her baby bump? Well, the actress actually wasn’t pregnant with this around, yet she hasn’t confirmed whether she used a surrogate or went to the adoption center yet. Either way, Zoe is now the proud mother to a baby boy named Zen! How cool is that name?!

Zen is the third child for Zoe and her husband Marco Perego, 37, whom she married in 2013 in London. Marco, an Italian artist, also shares two twin boys with the movie star — Cy and Bowie. Only three months after giving birth, Zoe appeared to have lost all the baby weight as she hit the red carpet of the Oscars in a pink form-fitting gown that hugged her waist and hips. How did she do it?!

When Zoe have birth in 2014, she made a point that all her children would grow up in a bilingual house, speaking both Spanish and English with their parents. Sounds like Zen is going to have to take some Spanish lessons when he gets older! All of us at HollywoodLife.com are SO happy for Zoe and her growing family!

