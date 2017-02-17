Tyler Posey & Bella Thorne Reuniting?: He ‘Would Take Her Back In A Heartbeat’

Courtesy of Instagram

Distance really does make the heart grow fonder! Roughly three months after breaking up, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Tyler Posey would take Bella Thorne back ‘in a heartbeat.’ He really misses her, so read all the romantic details!

Sometimes things don’t work out the first time, but life is all about giving second chances! If Bella Thorne, 19, is down for it, Tyler Posey, 25, could love to rekindle their romance. “He really loved his time with Bella and miss the relationship,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She brought something out of him that he was missing from previous relationships. Tyler would take her back because she made him very happy.” Maybe Valentine’s a Day awakened something in the Teen Wolf hunk.

Unfortunately, Bella might not feel the same way. The blue-haired beauty never stays in the same place for very long, and appears to be having fun dating multiple studs at the moment. She received Valentine’s roses from a mystery hunk who she held hands with the next day, and is even crushing on Louis Tomlinson from One Direction. What’s not to love about him? He’s cute, successful, has a foreign accent, and is single. Bella thinks they’d make an amazing couple and produce beautiful babies, but One Direction fans do NOT agree! The model is actually getting death threats!

Out of all the guys she’s dated, Bella definitely shared something special with Tyler. Their romance was definitely a whirlwind, since she reportedly moved in with him after only a few weeks of dating. It shattered our hearts into a million pieces when a Nov. 2 report claimed the Teen Wolf star dumped her for being too clingy. Bella does NOT seem like the type of girl to hang around a guy’s waist. We think she’s fiercely independent! Tyler is definitely on a mission to win her back, but who knows how Bella will react.

